Caledonia wins MHSAA All-Sports Award for Class 4A

Caledonia High School won the MHSAA’s All-Sports Award for Class 4A, the MHSAA announced Wednesday.

The award is a points-based system, where schools gain points by reaching the postseason and advancing in it. The Cavaliers had 14 out of its 22 sports teams score points during the 2023-24 academic year.

Caledonia was powered by its boys and girls track teams, who both won state championships.

Their volleyball, football and softball teams all reached at least the state quarterfinals. The girls cross country team finished as the runner-up and girls powerlifting came in third.