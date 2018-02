LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia woman is indicted for child abuse.

The grand jury’s decision was made public today, February 13.

Jennifer Kellum was arrested this past October by Caledonia Town Marshals and Lowndes County deputies.

Law enforcement were called to a South Street home to investigate a report of child abuse.

Investigators say Kellum was intoxicated when they arrived last fall.

Kellum’s bond was set at $10,000.