Caledonia’s Recreation Department receives money from Lowndes County

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia’s Recreation Department gets a boost from Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Supervisors have earmarked $50,000 to go to Caledonia for recent improvements made at the park.

The money comes from the County’s share of the 2% restaurant tax.

The $50,000 is reimbursement for improvements, including playground upgrades and air conditioning at the park’s concession stand.

20% of the Caledonia Recreation Department’s budget comes from the town of Caledonia.

The rest is made up of fees.