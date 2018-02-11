Calendar: Week of February 12

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:



On Monday, actor Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”) will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tuesday is Shrove Tuesday (or Fat Tuesday, if you will), a day for Mardi Gras celebrations … and pancakes.



Wednesday this year does double duty — as both Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent; and as St. Valentine’s Day, the traditional day for hearts and flowers.

Thursday is the 64th birthday of animator Matt Groening, creator of “The Simpsons.”



Friday sees Chinese New Year celebrations … Day One for the Year of the Dog.



And on Saturday, good-hearted people everywhere are invited to observe Random Acts of Kindness Day.