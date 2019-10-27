Calendar: Week of October 28

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:



On Monday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates turns 64.

Tuesday is National Cat Day, encouraging cat lovers to celebrate the cat (or cats) in their lives.

Island-Hopping: The Lanai Cat Sanctuary

On Wednesday, Army Master Sergeant Matthew Williams will be awarded the Medal of Honor at the White House for conspicuous gallantry in Afghanistan.

Master Sergeant Matthew Williams recounts his mission on April 6, 2008, in Shok Valley, Nuristan Province, Afghanistan, where Williams was on a mission to capture or kill high-value targets of the Hezeb Islami al Gulbadin:

[embedded content]

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams: Operation Commando Wrath by The U.S. Army on YouTube



Thursday is Halloween. You’ve been warned!



On Friday, the group Pen America, dedicated to freedom of literary expression, holds its annual gala in Beverly Hills.



And Saturday’s the first day for the Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville, Louisiana.

To watch Alison Stravitz’s guide to making a perfect omelette click on the video player below.

[embedded content]

The secret to restaurant-style omelets by CBS News on YouTube

Story produced by Robert Marston.