Calhoun City HC MD Jennings discusses GOTW matchup with Aberdeen

Our Game of the Week for Week 3 of EndZone is Calhoun City at Aberdeen. The Wildcats won 11 games in 2023 and certainly have looked like an 11-win team so far. MD Jennings’ crew topped Okolona 40-0 last Thursday but on the other side, Aberdeen picked up its first win last Friday as the Bulldogs topped West Lowndes 40-12.

Jennings won’t be taking the Bulldogs lightly. Check out what he had to say about the matchup: