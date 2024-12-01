Calhoun City issues boil water notice

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun City is under a boil water notice until further notice.

Mayor Marshall W. Coleman issued the notice due to a major water break.

Boil water for at least one minute before using it.

This includes Myers Street, Lacy Street, Patsy Street, Burke Street, George Street King Drive, and those whose water was affected during the leak Saturday morning, Nov. 30.

This also goes for any other streets that may have lost water pressure.

Mayor Coleman is hoping to get an all-clear from the state next week.

