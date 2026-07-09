Calhoun City residents to return to the polls next week for Ward 2 runoff election
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in Calhoun City who live in Ward 2 will go back to the polls on Tuesday for a runoff election.
Calhoun City residents who live in Ward 2 will go back to the polls to elect who they want to represent them.
In a special election, Precious Thompson and Iris Sykes were tied at 28 votes, sending the two to a runoff.
Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide between the two.
Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.
The winner will succeed former alderman Tony Herrod.