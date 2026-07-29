Courland man to spend 20 years behind bars for child sex crimes

COURLAND, Miss. (WCBI) – A Courland man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for child sex crimes.

31-year-old Benjamin Wilkes was sentenced in Oxford Federal Court today for transporting child sexual abuse materials using social media apps.

Wilkes, who was a former kindergarten assistant, had images and videos of children as young as four years old engaging in sexual conduct and would store the images in a social media cloud.

According to court documents, he had a number of “up-skirt” images of children from his church community.

After his 20-year sentence, the man will have 10 years of supervised release and will be required to register a sex offender.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Parker S. King prosecuted the case.

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