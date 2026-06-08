Calhoun Co Sheriff announces he will not be seeking re-election to a 5th term

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s County Elections are more than a year away, but one thing we do know, for the first time in 16 years, Calhoun County will have a new sheriff.

In a Facebook post today, Sheriff Greg Pollan announced he will not be seeking re-election to a 5th term.

He will serve out his current term and retire on January 1, 2028.

Pollan’s law enforcement career spans 40 years, 16 of those as Calhoun County’s top law officer.

Pollan also served as President of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association from 2021 to 2025.

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