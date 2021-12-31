Calhoun co. sheriff’s department adds military vehicle to fleet

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A veteran military vehicle is helping the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department get to people in hard-to-reach places.

They got a chance to put it to the test when high water trapped residents during Wednesday’s flooding.

All it takes is a few inches of rain.

County Road 231 in Calhoun County was underwater in about an hour on Tuesday night.

“Up to four feet in a couple of places. It came on quick. The water rose so fast that the people didn’t have a chance to get out,” Pollan said.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says four people were rescued during Wednesday’s flash flooding.

This time around, a new piece of equipment helped deputies get through the rising waters more quickly and safely.

“When I got the call from the EMA Director about using the Humvee, we were there,” Pollan said.

It can hold up to 12 people.

Four people can sit on either side of the benches and four in the middle of the truck.

Pollan says the 1033 federal program allows military equipment to transfer for civilian use.

His department picked up the Humvee for only $1,500.

” The opportunity arose for us to take it from another agency through the Mississippi Department of surplus property. We got it from the city of Diamondhead on the coast. If yesterday’s situation arose and we didn’t have the Humvee, we would’ve had to wait for Game and Fish to bring a boat,” Pollan said.

Standing water in ditches and roadsides has gone down.