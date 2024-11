Calhoun Co. voting results in approving alcohol sales

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun City residents said cheers to alcohol sales.

In a special election on November 19, voters approved the sale of beer, light wine, and liquor.

This past September city officials set in motion this vote.

City leaders believe it could benefit the town economically.

Mayor Marshall Coleman said votes will be certified next week and then the alcohol sales ordinance will go into effect.

