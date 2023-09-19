Calhoun County juniors, seniors visit with professionals during career fair

The career fair brings representatives from business, industry, medical, military and education under one roof

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of juniors and seniors in Calhoun County schools had an opportunity to visit with professionals in a variety of career fields.

It is part of an effort by career coaches in the district to make sure the young people are ready for the real world.

For his day job, Royce Tidwell is an IT professional. But he also makes the time to serve as a volunteer firefighter with the city of Bruce. Tidwell said the career fair was a great opportunity to talk with high school students about the need for volunteer firefighters.

“We do a multitude of jobs on a day-to-day basis and then we come together and serve our community. So, it’s a big deal. Anybody interested in serving their community should take a look at volunteer fire service,” Tidwell said.

Representatives from a number of career fields in the public and private sectors were part of this career fair hosted by the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center. It was a chance for students to ask about possible career paths, training, and education.

“It’s a career fair. Most want to go to college. They just don’t have grants or scholarships. Also, what training consists of, and they don’t think they would be capable, but that’s the recruiter’s job, to get them prepared for it,” said Sgt. Travis Wood, a recruiter with the United States Marine Corps.

“That’s what we talk about with electricity. Everyone knows how important it is, but not many people know how it works or where it comes from. We try and educate them that there’s someone who has to design and maintain systems to get to your house every day so lights come on,” said Brandon Kennedy, with TVA.

“We get to see different careers and colleges. So, they have the hospital wing, that’s the helicopter. I was able to learn about that, and Baptist, and other colleges that offer nursing degrees,” said Harley Austin, a senior at Bruce High School who is interested in a career in the medical field.

At the WCBI Booth, students could dress up and interview their classmates about the career fair and fashion.

The career fair may be over, but a follow-up takes place between students and career coaches to help students chart a course for life after high school.

A career fair for elementary students is set for October. Also, you can see more of the interviews with students this Saturday at 9 a.m. on Sunrise Saturday.

