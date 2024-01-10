Calhoun County log truck accident: Driver survives

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County log truck driver was lucky to be alive after an early morning accident.

The crash happened on Highway 8, in front of Vardaman School.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said the driver of the truck had to slam on his brakes.

The sudden stop caused the load to shift and logs went flying into the back of the cab of the big rig.

First responders were able to get the pinned driver out of the truck with only minor injuries.

The road is back open.

