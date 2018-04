CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County logger is accused of cutting across a property line, now he’s facing a felony.

Larry Yates is charged with Larceny, Timber Stealing.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says a property owner talked to Yates and showed him the property line.

However, Yates allegedly cut across the line anyway.

The two parties could not reach an agreement and the owner filed charges.

Pollan says Yates has been charged with a similar crime in the past.