Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020.

Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in February 2022.

He’s accused of shooting and robbing Deundray Garth on Underwood Drive in Derma.

Wanya Harper was also charged with murder in the crime.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin tomorrow morning.

