Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag.

The school was placed on lockdown but no weapon was found on the school’s campus.

A crisis counselor was dispatched to the school.

Last week two people were arrested after a report of a gun at Calhoun City school. A gun was later found off campus.