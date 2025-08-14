Calhoun County to receive portable driver’s license testing/renewal

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers and drivers-to-be in Calhoun County will have a more convenient way to get their licenses and renewals.

Beginning on Wednesday, August 20, the Department of Public Safety will be bringing in a portable driver’s license testing and renewal station once a month.

The station will be set up in the parking lot of the Multi-Purpose Building in Pittsboro from 9:30 am until 3 pm.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates on its Facebook page once they have a full schedule.

