Grenada parent faces charges for allegedly assaulting a teacher

A Grenada mother made her first court appearance for assault charges.

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Grenada mother has been charged with assault against a teacher.

WCBI spoke with the mother, Shironda Davis, last month about her son allegedly being bullied in Grenada Middle School.

According to the affidavits, the Grenada School District Teacher accuses Davis, of threatening her last school year and this school year.

Davis is facing two counts of assault against the school teacher in the area.

She made her first court appearance at the Grenada County Justice Court on Thursday, May 28.

The Grenada County School District teacher accuses Davis of making verbal threats against her on two occasions — one in May 2025 and another from this past April.

Davis said she confronted the teacher and the school district because she believed the teacher was harassing her son in the classroom —- after hearing reports from her son.

Davis was served the affidavit for the assault charges two days after WCBI’s story on the alleged bullying aired in April.

Another Grenada school teacher and the Grenada Middle School principal was present in the courtroom, and they spoke in support of the teacher.

In the Justice Court, Judge Greg Conley released the mother, Shironda Davis, on a recognizance bond.

He also had her sign a “No Contact Bond” vowing not to communicate with three Grenada School employees. That includes the middle school principal and the teacher, who originally filed the complaint.

Per Mississippi law, since the alleged assault was against a school teacher, the charge increases from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The judge sent to case to the grand jury which will meet next at the end of June

If convicted, Davis could face jail time.

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