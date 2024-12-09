Calhoun’s Baptist Memorial Hospital receives Quality award

BAPTIST Baptist Memorial Hospital GT

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun is getting top praises on a state level.

The Mississippi Rural Health Association awarded the facility a Hospital Quality Award at the 29th annual conference in November.

The award honors hospitals ranked in the top quartile nation wide for quality outcomes as reported by the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.

The Mississippi Rural Health Association organizers indicated the hospital’s commitment to improvement is evident in its investment in staff, education, and patient safety.

Baptist in Calhoun has been providing care for 54 years and has been an affiliate of Baptist Memorial Heath Care since 2016.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X