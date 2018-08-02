Calif. hospital on lockdown, possible active shooter — live updates

- Advertisement -

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Mercy Hospital Southwest has been placed on lockdown and police have swarmed the grounds amid unconfirmed reports of an active shooter, reports the CBS affiliate here, KBAK-TV. Police Lt. Matthew Hilliard told the station officers haven’t found evidence to confirm a shooting.

More than half the hospital campus has been searched, and officers haven’t found victims, shell casings or witnesses to a shooting, he said.

Police were tweeting, as well:

#Now Bakersfield Police responding to SW Mercy Hospital. No shots have been fired while emergency personnel have been onscene. No victims located & officers are still searching the hospital. Please stay out of the area. More news to follow. — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) August 2, 2018

Several hospital janitors told the station they got a hospital alert that there was an active shooter, but they didn’t hear or see anything themselves.