California high school shooter dies of injuries

The shooter who killed two classmates at Saugus High School in California died from his injuries Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, 16, was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities said, and his mother was with him when he died.

On Thursday morning, Berhow pulled a handgun out of his backpack at the Santa Clarita school and shot five of his fellow students before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. Gracie Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14, were killed; the other three victims are expected to survive.

Authorities said it’s not yet clear why Berhow carried out the deadly assault, which occurred on his sixteenth birthday. He did not leave behind a diary or a manifesto, and he has not been linked to any violent ideology or group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.