Calm and dry week ahead

SUMMARY: Finally, after a very wet summer and a very wet last couple weeks, a beautiful and calm week of weather is in store. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy each day, with highs slowly warming into the mid to upper 80s later on the week. No rain chances the next 7 days, and humidity should be fairly low as well! A great week to be outside.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Not quite as cool as previous nights, but still very comfortable. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s under clear skies, with patchy fog possible late in the night.

SUNDAY: Another stunner in store for Sunday, with lots of sunshine, dry air, and highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lows will be warmer again for Sunday night, in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: The warming trend continues into Monday as well, with a high near 85. Skies once again sunny and with dry air in place, it will still feel nice.

TUESDAY TO SATURDAY: A benign and sunny rest of the week is in store. A few sprinkles may be possible over far western parts of the area Wednesday and Thursday, but expect to stay completely dry. Highs warm to the upper 80s by Wednesday and look to stay around there through the end of the week into the weekend. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy each day, dry air sticks around.

TROPICS: Major hurricane Sam will re curve off the east coast of the US over the next week or so. No tropical threats to us! It is worth mentioning that there are only 2 names left on the hurricane naming list, so we will have to move to the auxiliary list of names if we get 3+ storms the rest of this season.

