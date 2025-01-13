Calm but chilly next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a chilly start to our Sunday, things have winded down, and we are looking towards a calmer week ahead. Chilly mornings stick around for the next few days with more sunshine.

TONIGHT: An area of low pressure off towards our southwest is spinning a few showers towards Mississippi tonight. The majority of the showers will stay confined to areas along US-82 and southward throughout the overnight hours, but they should be out of our hair by 8 am Monday morning. For everyone else, expect a mostly cloudy night. Temperatures tonight will remain cold across the board with mid and upper 30s south of Highway 82 and low 30s northward.

MONDAY: A moisture deprived cold front will work its way through the region through the day Monday, helping to clear out morning clouds. Temperatures will top in the mid and upper 40s area wide and will plummet into the low 20s once again by the overnight hours. Bring those plants in again!

LOOKING AHEAD: Calm and chilly weather will persist to begin the work week ahead of our next weathermaker on the way Friday night into Saturday. A cold front will push through NE MS, bringing rain and a dramatic temperature shift next week.