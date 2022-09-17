Calm, Clear, and Hot

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – You can anticipate sunshine on your shoulders through the work week ahead! Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the upper 90s by the latter part of the week!

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear with mild low temperatures dropping to the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns! We’ll remain clear and dry with high temperatures peaking in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Expect lots of sun and some passing clouds. Daytime highs will range through the 90s with Monday being an exception near 88 degrees. The summertime heat is refusing to leave! Good news: no rain and fairly comfortable overnight lows thanks to mostly clear skies!