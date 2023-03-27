Calm conditions through the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI )- Conditions for the week are going to be much calmer than how they ended last week. Expect to see plenty of sun, with mild temperatures.

MONDAY NIGHT: Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 50s. The sky is going to stay mostly clear into tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Light cloud coverage will make its way back into northern Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. There will be a clearing effect through the evening, allowing overnight temperatures to fall into the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Another calm day for the last week of March, but it will also be the coolest day. High temperatures will only reach the middle 60s. The sky is going to stay mostly clear though, letting plenty of sun shine to the surface. Temperatures through the night will fall into the lower 40s again, due to the clearer sky.