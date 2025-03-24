Calm last week of March

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is the last full week of March. It’s only fitting that its sandwiched between two weekends of stormy weather. This week will be much calmer compared to the bookend weekends.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cool conditions on this Monday night. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s. There is a chance for some patchy fog, slow down if driving in these conditions.

TUESDAY: Get out and enjoy the weather! Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Maybe patio seating at lunch? We are expecting a mostly clear sky with plenty of sun. There could be some breezy moments, so hold onto your fries. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Mild to warm temperatures, with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions, mixed in with sun shining down. Overnight lows become more mild by the end of the week, thanks to added cloud coverage.

WEEKEND: Looks like it may be a soggy one, but we are still many days away. Changes are expected. Saturday will have scattered showers. Sunday brings a storm chance, that may become strong to severe. Stick around for updates throughout the week!