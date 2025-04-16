Calm Night Ahead with Highs Returning to the 80s Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rest of the week will be dry with highs back in the 80s tomorrow. Showers and t’storms chances return Sunday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A calm night is ahead with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s.

THU – SAT: Temperatures will warm up for the remainder of the week. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s with a gusty southerly wind Thursday and Friday.

SUN/MON: The start of Easter looks to be dry, but a few showers and storms could begin to develop into northern MS by evening and into the overnight hours. A few strong to possibly severe storms in parts of the Mid-South late Sunday into Monday are possible, but the best upper-air forcing looks to lift to the north of us. Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday and Monday the mid 70s.