Calm start to the week, heat builds ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After a beautiful and quiet weekend, the week starts with similar conditions before serious heat returns Tuesday.

TODAY & TOMORROW: Monday will be a warm and calm day to start the week, with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will peak in the low 90s, and overnight will fall into the low 70s. Tuesday we start to heat up, with highs reaching into the upper 90s. A very stray shower can’t be ruled out for the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will be in the low to mid 70s, with more quiet weather expected. Try to take advantage of the weather early week before the humidity really starts to crank up.

REST OF WEEK: Wednesday will be slightly cooler than Tuesday, with highs in the mid 90s, but with a slightly better chance of rain in the afternoon. Thursday we will return into the upper 90s, with an isolated shower possible. Friday afternoon/evening currently looks to be the best chance of rain for us this week, with highs to end the work week in the upper 90s once again. That heat should persist into the weekend. Throughout the week, humidity will increase which will help reintroduce the rain chances, but bring with it some heat stress worries once again. By mid week there will likely be some form of heat alert in place for our area as the higher dew points will increase heat index temperatures.