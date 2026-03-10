Calmer Day Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After an active weather day on Monday, conditions will be much calmer today. We are watching the potential for more severe weather on Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will climb into the mid-80’s by the afternoon, with mostly cloudy conditions lasting through the day. An isolated shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry.

WEDNESDAY: The day will start dry and cloudy, with temperatures eventually reaching the low-80’s. By the afternoon, rain will move in followed by a line of showers and storms that will push through the area through the evening and nighttime hours. Right now, all of our area is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather for Wednesday afternoon-night, with all modes of severe weather possible. Stay weather aware through the day.

THURSDAY: Some lingering rain will persist during the morning, but we’ll be mostly dry by the late morning hours. Clouds will linger through the day, with high temperatures in the 60’s.