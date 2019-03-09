Calmer, Drier Weather Sunday.

REST OF TONIGHT: Showers end from northwest to southeast across the area this evening. Overnight lows drop into the 50s. Don’t forget we spring forward 1 hour tonight.

SUNDAY: Our area should have a drier, more stable day with better rain chances setting up across central and southern parts of the Twin States, especially south of US-82. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 are still likely under variably cloudy skies. Cooler 40s return Sunday night.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy return along with a slight chance of showers. Not everyone will get rain during this time. Highs look to be mainly in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Another round or two of strong to severe storms is possible in addition to heavy rainfall. Warmer 70s should return out ahead of the system. We still have many days to watch it but it’ll be the next big thing after the weekend.