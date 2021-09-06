Calmer weather returns

Yesterday’s showers and thunderstorms provided more widespread rain across the region, but it will be the last significant chance of rain we can expect for at least a week. Temperatures will attempt to rebound in the coming days before another front pushes through the area Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday look excellent with temperatures in the mid-80s and sunny conditions both days.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the mid-toupper-80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonable with lows in the upper-60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The aforementioned cold front pushes through by the middle of this week, which will provide a few days of great weather to close out the week. Temperatures rebound this weekend to near 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon.