TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI)- Police want you on the lookout, for a stolen convertible and its thief.

According to investigators, on Friday a 2014 Chevy Camaro convertible was stolen from a home, on Freewill Lane in Tupelo.

The vehicle is white with two black pinstripes on it, and has a tan top.

The license plate reads “2-b-bless”.

If you have any information, call Crime stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, at 1-800-773-tips.