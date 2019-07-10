Cameron Boyce’s family says epilepsy caused fatal seizure

Days after the death of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, his family is revealing that the star suffered from epilepsy, which caused his fatal seizure. In a statement shared with People Magazine, the Boyce family said the 20-year-old’s “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family’s statement reads.

In a statement released shortly after Boyce’s death, a family spokesperson said he died in his sleep due to a seizure, “which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.” On Saturday, July 8, the LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Boyce died in his North Hollywood home and that an autopsy was performed that day. The cause of death was not given pending further investigation, the sheriff department’s press release stated.

CBS News has reached out to the LA County Sheriff’s Department and Boyce’s family for further information.

The Disney Channel star was known for his roles as Carlos in the “Descendants” franchise and Luke in the Disney show “Jessie.” Several of his Disney Channel co-stars and other high-profile celebrities remembered Boyce on social media — including former first lady Michelle Obama and Adam Sandler.

“I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce—on set, at the White House, and on a service project—enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans.”

Sandler tweeted that Boyce, who starred alongside him in “Grownups,” was “too sweet. Too young. Too funny,” and called him “the nicest, most talented and most decent kid around.”

“Descendants” co-star Dove Cameron posted an emotional Instagram video in which she reads a long letter about Boyce’s passing. “The past 72 hours have felt like two weeks… My system is still in shock and my brain is still foggy and full of holes,” Cameron reads from what appears to be a hand-written letter.

She then addresses Boyce’s parents and little sister: “You are all I can think about, my heart aches for you, I’m broken for you. I have close to nothing left, which shows me some small percentage of what you must be feeling,” she says through tears.

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother. You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled.” Cameron reads. “But you also leave millions and millions of deeply-impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this Earth.”

