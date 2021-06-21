Camp Macon returns for fun for its 21st year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- For the 21st year in a row, kids and teens can experience the week long Camp Macon tradition.

The camp was established by Lake Forest Ranch in 2004.

L-F-R’s says their mission is to bring love to the children of Macon by reaching out at the various kids camps being offered at local churches and the Teen Day Camp hosted at the ranch.

Camp Macon is design for ages 7 to 18.

LFR has seen significant growth in attendance in the last 10 years.

The camp is scheduled for July 12th through the 16th.

To sign your child up, you can go to www.Campmacon.com