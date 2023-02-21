Can only go up from here

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are continuing to trend upwards as the week continues. The 80s are heading our way for the middle of the week. The chance for rain also remains throughout the week and into the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage is going to remain mostly cloudy into the overnight hours. The temperatures tonight are going to stay mild, only falling into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The sky will continue to have mostly cloudy coverage into the middle of our week. High temperatures will push into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. With the continued chance of seeing rain showers throughout the day, it will likely feel muggy and humid out. Overnight temperatures fall into the middle 60s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: The very warm temperatures will be sticking around for one more day. The high temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s. Cloud coverage will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a 20% chance of seeing rain showers across NE Mississippi. Cooler air will be moving in and will drop temperatures into the middle 50s Thursday night into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: The end of the week will have the coolest day of the week. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s. Friday will have an overcast sky with rain likely throughout the day. Temperatures Friday night will be in the lower 50s.