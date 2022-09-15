Can you identify this suspect’s vehicle? He or she destroyed a mailbox according to police

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- As if the shipping industry didn’t have enough issues.

The Amory Police Department needs your help to find a suspect who destroyed someone’s mailbox.

In this video, the suspect knocks over a mailbox.

Amory Police wants to know if you can identify the person driving the vehicle.

If you have any information contact Amory Police at 662-256-2676 or call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.