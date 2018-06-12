Canada’s Justin Trudeau speaks amid spat with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday afternoon he supports U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions on North Korea. “We support the continuing efforts by the president on North Korea, (and) we look forward to looking at the details of the agreement,” Trudeau said, The Global and Mail reported.

Trudeau declined to comment on a recent public spat with the U.S. president, saying, “On (Trump’s) comments, I’m going to stay focused on defending jobs for Canadians and supporting Canadian interests.”

Mr. Trump lashed out at Trudeau on Twitter over the weekend. He was furious after Trudeau said at the end of the G-7 summit in Quebec that he wouldn’t let Canada be pushed around in trade relations with the United States. Mr. Trump complained that he’d been blindsided by Trudeau’s criticism of his tariff threats and, and he called Trudeau “very dishonest” and “weak.”

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!” Mr. Trump tweeted over the weekend.

The following day, Mr. Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, said, “There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump.”

On Tuesday, Navarro offered an apology at a Wall Street Journal conference, the Journal’s Gerald Seib tweeted. Seib quotes Navarro as saying: “Let me correct a mistake I made…In conveying that message I used language that was inappropriate.”