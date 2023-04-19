Cancer diagnosis urges family to encourage others to check their health

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A northeast Mississippi family is encouraging others to be aware of any sudden changes in their health.

Over a six-month span, Kelly Wood lost a lot of weight, and he was eventually diagnosed with colon cancer.

Since then, Wood has undergone regular treatments at Germantown but has had to temporarily quit his job.

Friends and family are organizing a fun day in Mantachie Park this Saturday to help with unexpected expenses.

His daughter, Karli Wood Jones who is a nurse, said she has learned a lot about colon cancer since her Dad’s diagnosis.

“He started losing weight, lost about eighty pounds in about six months and colon cancer is more prevalent in younger populations, ages, 30, 40, and 50s. They recommend a colonoscopy at age 50, but it’s always important to really watch your symptoms and make sure you are advocating for yourself,” said Jones.

That fundraiser will include barbecue plates, a raffle, a silent auction, and a cake auction. It takes place this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mantachie Park.

