Cancer survivor raises money for St. Jude

Lily Baker set up a hot cocoa stand as a fundraiser for the children's hospital

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Lily Baker and her family wanted to do something to raise money for St Jude.

So on a recent Saturday, Lily, her mom and step sister offered free hot cocoa to shoppers at Brook’s Grocery in West Tupelo.

Donations were accepted for the Memphis based hospital. For Lily, raising dollars for St Jude is personal.

“Lily is a five year cancer survivor, she had leukemia, was treated, multiple setbacks, but thanks to St Jude, she is here with us, smart, beautiful and giving back today,’ said her Mom, Nichole Wray.

This isn’t the first time Lily has raised money for St. Jude. She has sold lemonade as a fundraiser, and she took part in the St Jude 5 K , as part of the St Jude Marathon weekend in Memphis.

Lily knows the importance of helping St Jude carry out its mission.

“They help cancer families who have nowhere else to go, they never give them a medical bill or anything and they are trying to find the cure for cancer, every single day,” Lily said.

Jordan Graham stopped by the hot cocoa stand, to support the hospital that made a big impact in his life.

“When I was ten I was diagnosed with leukemia, I was part of the first ten thousand patients, special place, incredible family, received good treatment from doctors there,” Graham said.

Lily and Penelope worked hard at the hot cocoa stand, and they hope to inspire others to do something for St Jude.

“You don’t have to be a survivor to help, anyone can,” said Lily.