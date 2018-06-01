Candidate appealing Alabama GOP move to disregard votes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A Republican candidate for Alabama’s utility-regulating Public Service Commission says he’s appealing the state GOP’s decision to disregard votes he receives in next Tuesday’s primary.

Jim Bonner said Friday he doesn’t know whether party officials will consider his challenge before Election Day. But he predicts they could face a backlash over his treatment.

Republican officials didn’t return phone calls, emails or texts seeking comment.

Alabama Republicans this week censured Bonner over comments he made on social media and radio that could be offensive to women, blacks, Jews and Muslims.

The party took the added step Thursday of saying it wouldn’t certify Bonner’s votes against Public Service Commissioner Jeremy Oden.

Bonner says Republicans are going after him partly because he’s campaigning for tighter regulation of the politically powerful Alabama Power Co.

