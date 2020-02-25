Candidate Running For Congress Makes Stop In Friendly City

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A congressional candidate makes a swing through the area to introduce himself and his platform to voters.

Republican candidate James Tulp is running for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

The Madison native wants to focus on improving infrastructure, prioritizing vocational education, and controlling illegal immigration to protect American jobs.

“I’m running to be accountable to the citizens,” said Tulp. “I’m not accountable to the elites, I’m not accountable to the donors and the lobbyists. I’m running for every citizen and that’s who’s going to be my boss, that’s who’s going to decide to hire me, that’s who’s going to decide to fire me if they think that I’m not doing a good job. I’m running to put citizens over elites, to put America first, and to make sure that Mississippi is leading the fight for life, for borders, and for second amendment.”

Tulp is running against incumbent Michael Guest on the republican party ticket.

Party primaries are set for March 10th.