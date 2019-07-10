Candidate: Woman reporter must be joined by male colleague

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Republican candidate for Mississippi governor says he would not let a woman journalist follow him while campaigning unless she was accompanied by a male colleague.

Larrison Campbell with the online publication Mississippi Today says she requested to “shadow” Robert Foster to report about his campaign before the Aug. 6 primary, and his campaign director, Colton Robison, told her Foster would not ride in a vehicle alone with her because people could insinuate Foster and Campbell are having an affair.

- Advertisement -

Foster told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he won’t be alone with any woman other than his wife, even while working or campaigning. He said being alone with a man is no problem.

Campbell wrote that Mississippi Today rejected Foster’s condition that she bring a male colleague as “sexist.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)