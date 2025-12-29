Candidates set for 2026 Congressional Primary Elections in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The slates are set for next year’s Congressional primaries in Mississippi.

And a number of the midterms look to be competitive.

Incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith faces an opponent from her own party, Sarah Adlakha, in the March primary.

On the Democratic ticket, three people, Scott Colom, Priscilla Till, and Albert Littell, are running for the chance to challenge the Republican candidate.

In the District One House of Representatives race, the Republican incumbent Trent Kelly has no opposition in the primary, while Cliff Johnson and Kelvin Buck will fight it out on the Democratic side.

Mississippi’s only Congressional Democrat, District Two’s Bennie Thompson, faces two challengers, Evan Turnage and Pertis Herman Williams, the third, in the primary. There are also two candidates in that Republican primary.

In District Three, the Republican incumbent Michael Guest and his Democratic challenger Michael Chiaradio get a bye in the primaries; neither has opposition.

Those party primaries will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Run-offs, if necessary, will be held on April 7.

