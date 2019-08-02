Cape Cod officials on alert amid spike in shark sightings

Long Branch, N.J. — Swimmers were forced out of the water at several beaches in New England on Friday. The problem is sharks. A great white was spotted close to the Massachusetts shore on Thursday.

When sharks appear close to swimmers, Cape Cod officials take no chances. And it’s happening more often.



“About eight years ago, we realized there was a legitimate threat during our season,” said Orleans Police Chief Anthony Pike.



Last year, a 26-year-old man died of injuries from what was believed to have been an attack by a great white. Marine biologists say that species has become more active in these waters because of a resurgence of the seal population due to federal protection.



Shark researcher Greg Skomal has had his own close encounters.



“They are following the food. And the food, unfortunately, is very close to shore and we are very close to shore,” Skomal said.



That has caused a lull in vacation home rentals, and an increase in swimming pool construction on the Cape.



Encounters with sharks up and down the East Coast are happening on a weekly basis. A surfer was bitten in Florida and a fisherman was attacked by a blacktip shark off the coast of North Carolina.



Biologists say it’s that species — not great whites — that is most often responsible for bites because it mistakes human feet or hands for fish.