Capital murder charge filed in Meridian basement body discovery case

Meridian police have charged a woman with capital murder after investigators say she led officers to what is believed to be the body of a small child.

Celeste Smith was charged with capital murder Thursday. Investigators say Smith led them to the basement of a house near the intersection of Myrtle and Crabapple Drives in Meridian Wednesday. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says two garbage bags sealed with duct tape were found in the basement. The garbage bags are believed to contain the body of a child.

- Advertisement -

Investigators believe the body is that of five-year old Jakie Toole, a special needs child, who was reported as missing to police last week. Even though the missing person’s report was filed last week, investigators say the little boy was last seen in April.

Police says Smith at one point cared for Jakie Toole and one of Toole’s siblings.

Smith was also charged with two counts of child neglect.

The bag and remains have been sent the crime lab in Jackson. Coroner Cobler says the bag won’t be opened and analyzed until Friday.