car accident leaves one person injured in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Just after 6:30 pm, on May 17, a car heading west toward Starkville ran off the road at the Hickory Grove Road exit smashing through metal barriers and landing upside down.

When our crews arrived, paramedics were working on a woman about 25 yards from where the car came to rest.

A medical helicopter was called in, and she was airlifted to the hospital. her condition has not been released.

the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Oktibbeha County fire, and the Oktibbeha County sheriff’s office all responded to the scene.

it’s still unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle. we’ll bring you updates as we learn more.

