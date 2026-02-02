Car chase in Tupelo leads to the death of a juvenile

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A chase in a stolen car leads to the death of a juvenile in Tupelo.

Early Sunday morning, a Tupelo Police office on patrol spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that had been reported stolen.

After confirming it was the stolen vehicle, he followed it and attempted to pull it over near North Gloster and Barnes Crossing.

The driver refused to stop and began a pursuit.

The vehicle turned onto Symphony Lane and then onto Mall Drive, where it hit a curb, but kept going.

The driver lost control and hit a tree on Mall Drive.

The driver then got out of the car and ran, but was caught by the police.

There were several juveniles in the car. Officers began first aid on those that were injured.

The passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital.

All involved were juveniles.

According to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, 11-year-old Chance Dunnam of Tupelo died from his injuries at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

His body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

The driver’s charges are being handled through Youth Court and the District Attorney’s Office.

