LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A car crash is under investigation in Columbus.

The crash happened on Tuscaloosa Road late Monday afternoon.

Witness at the scene say the driver Grey Toyota Camry was turning onto Hwy 82 when another car hit them.

Columbus Fire Department and Columbus Police Department responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.