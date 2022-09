Car fire on Highway 82 for the second consecutive day

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s the second in two days. A car burst into flames on Highway 82.

This fire happened today in the westbound lane near Wade Tractor. Lowndes County volunteer firefighters from District 4 and District 5 were on the scene.

Crews were able to knock out the flames. No one was injured.

A van caught fire late yesterday along highway 82. No one was injured in that incident.